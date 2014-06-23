MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 Ontex Group Nv
* Announces further narrowing of price range of its ipo and close of belgium retail offering
* Further narrowing of the price range from between 17.50 and 18.50 to between 18.00 and 18.50 per share.
* Ontex group nv final offer price and results of the ipo is expected to be issued on 24 june 2014 evening cet. Further company coverage:
