June 23 Ontex Group Nv

* Announces further narrowing of price range of its ipo and close of belgium retail offering

* Further narrowing of the price range from between 17.50 and 18.50 to between 18.00 and 18.50 per share.

* Ontex group nv final offer price and results of the ipo is expected to be issued on 24 june 2014 evening cet. Further company coverage: