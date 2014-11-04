BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 4 Ontex Group Nv
* Q3 2014 revenue rose 5 pct on a reported basis and 4.9 pct on a lfl basis during Q3 2014, in line with management expectations
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA2 49.0 million euro versus 45.1 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region