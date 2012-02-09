Feb 9 Wells Fargo has picked Lisa
Featherngill to head planning for its Abbot Downing
family-wealth business, as the company taps into the market of
America's richest families.
"Planning has been an integral part of family wealth since
its inception," Featherngill said in an interview, referring to
the firm's ultra-high-net-worth client base of families with at
least $50 million of investable assets.
"They're not concerned about running out of money," said
Featherngill, 52, who joined the company five years ago in
Winston-Salem, North Carolina. "They're concerned about passing
on the values of money."
Featherngill, who has been in the industry for 25 years,
will focus on both traditional wealth planning, such as cash
flow, investments and wealth transfer, as well as qualitative
issues, such as legacy planning, family governance and family
wealth education.
She will report to Anthony McEahern, head of Wealth Planning
at Wells Fargo.
Abbot Downing is Wells Fargo's newly combined family wealth
business, made up of the company's $22.8 billion Family Wealth
unit and its $4.7 billion Lowry Hill boutique unit. The
integration is expected to be completed by early April.
Featherngill, who most recently was director of wealth
planning for Wells' Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic offices, will
remain based in Winston-Salem, the original home of Wachovia
headquarters. Wells Fargo bought Wachovia in 2008.
"There's a lot of wealth that's multigenerational in
Winston-Salem," where other businesses started by families, such
as HanesBrands Inc and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, are
also headquartered, Featherngill said.
REACHING AMERICA'S RICHEST
A key challenge this year for ultra-wealthy clients will be
planning around proposed changes to U.S. tax exemptions in 2013,
Featherngill said.
"We're working in a time where there's a lot of uncertainty
with the tax law," she said.
Jim Steiner, who heads the new Abbot Downing business, told
Reuters in November that there were about 10,000 households in
the United States with $50 million or more of investable assets.
In an October study of 72 multifamily advising firms, the
average client asset size was $48.4 million, according to
research and consulting firm Family Wealth Alliance.
By the time Abbot Downing finishes its rebranding effort in
early April, it will employ about 300 people and have $27.5
billion in client assets.
Abbot Downing is "a natural progression for Wells," said
California-based financial services recruiter Ron Edde of the
Armstrong Financial Group. "They have a lot of people who work
with ultra-high-net-worth families."