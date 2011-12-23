Dec 23 Three former Morgan Keegan advisers and four former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers have left their firms for LPL Financial and Williams Financial, respectively, recruiters with knowledge of the moves told Reuters. LPL HIRES FROM MORGAN KEEGAN

LPL Financial has added advisers Christopher Hagen, Daniel Sloan and George Popov from Morgan Keegan, where they generated a combined $1.6 million in revenue last year.

Hagen and Sloan, who had been with Morgan Keegan for roughly a decade each, joined an independent practice affiliated with LPL Financial in Montgomery, Alabama. They collectively managed $180 million in client assets and last year produced about $1.3 million in revenue.

The two advisers have been registered with LPL Financial since last Monday, according to regulatory filings.

In Louisiana, adviser George Popov joined an existing practice affiliated with LPL Financial's Baton Rouge office. He last year generated about $335,000 in revenue.

The adviser moves come at a time when Regions Financial is in the process of trying to sell the Morgan Keegan brokerage unit. Recruiters say adviser defections could chip away at the value of the firm.WILLIAMS FINANCIAL HIRES FROM MSSB

Williams Financial, the privately held Dallas, Texas-based financial services firm, has hired four former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokers.

Advisers Brian Kinney, Nancy Hughes Coe, Robert Coe and Bonnie Boyd have started the private wealth management firm Dominion Partners, offering securities through Williams Financial.

The four advisers joined the firm in Memphis, Tennessee from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed a combined $155 million in client assets. They last year generated $2 million in revenue.

Kinney, a roughly three-decade industry veteran, had been with Morgan Stanley since the early 80s. Boyd's Morgan Stanley roots also date back more than a decade, to the late 90s.

The four advisers have been registered with their new firm since last Thursday, according to regulatory filings.