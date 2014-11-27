Nov 27 Onvista AG

* Plans restructuring by shifting its Cologne location and merging business operations in Frankfurt am Main, and by delisting of shares

* Says contrary to previous expectations now sees FY result in the low single digit million range, below the previous year's earnings (net income after taxes 2013: -2.46 million euros)

* Says from 2017, Board expects noticeable improvements in earnings due to the benefits of relocation