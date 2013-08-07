NEW YORK Aug 7 Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is
close to selling itself to larger rival Amgen Inc after the
cancer drugmaker's high stock price discouraged other companies
from making a counter offer, according to three people familiar
with the matter.
Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company,
is in advanced discussions to buy Onyx, with the two
sides possibly making an possible announcement as soon as within
the next week, the sources said on Wednesday.
Terms of an agreement have yet to be finalized, but the
companies are negotiating a price of $130 per share, or nearly
$9.5 billion, based on shares outstanding. Onyx has indicated it
would likely accept a deal at that price, the sources said.
Discussions could still fall apart, and there was no
guarantee an agreement will be reached, according to the
sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential.
Representatives of Amgen and Onyx declined to comment.