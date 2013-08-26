Aug 26 Investors reacted favorably on Monday to
Amgen Inc's $10.4 billion purchase of Onyx
Pharmaceuticals Inc, which gives the world's largest
biotech company full rights to a blood cancer drug with
multibillion-dollar sales potential.
Amgen shares rose 9 percent in midday trade on news of the
acquisition, the biggest biotech deal since Gilead Sciences
Inc's $11 billion purchase of Pharmasset in 2012.
The main prize in the acquisition is Onyx's blood cancer
drug Kyprolis.
Piper Jaffray analyst Ian Somaiya upgraded Amgen shares to
"overweight" from "neutral" and raised his price target on the
stock to $140 from $120, saying Kyprolis could generate sales of
more than $3 billion by 2025.
Brean Capital analyst Gene Mack said Kyprolis and Oprozomib,
another blood cancer drug in development at Onyx, could produce
combined sales of more than $4 billion.
Kyprolis is used to treat multiple myeloma, the second most
commonly diagnosed blood cancer. The disease attacks
antibody-producing plasma cells, which are derived from a type
of white blood cell. More than 20,000 Americans are expected to
be diagnosed with multiple myeloma this year, according to the
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Kyprolis competes with the Celgene Corp drug
Revlimid. Celgene also has a new myeloma treatment, Pomalyst.
"Given our view of the overall myeloma market and the growth
we see over the next 3-5 years, we are not surprised by the
interest in Onyx since it is our view that both Onyx and Celgene
will be the primary beneficiaries of that growth," Mack said in
a note to clients.
Kyprolis has been on the U.S. market for about a year and
its sales have been climbing steadily, reaching $61 million in
the second quarter. Onyx previously said plans were in place for
a Kyprolis launch in Europe in the second half of 2014.
Onyx also sells Nexavar, a treatment for liver and kidney
cancer.
Amgen has been looking for new ways to boost its product
pipeline as sales of its flagship anemia drugs Aranesp and
Epogen have been in decline for years because of usage
restrictions and safety concerns.
On a conference call with analysts on Monday, Amgen
executives said they plan to file the tender offer for Onyx this
week, with the deal expected to close as early as the week of
Sept. 30.
Amgen Chief Executive Officer Bob Bradway, who took the helm
of the Thousand Oaks, California-based company just over a year
ago, has been able to keep investors happy with dividend
increases and share repurchases. On the conference call, he said
Amgen remained committed to raising its dividend over time after
it completes the Onyx acquisition. He also said investors should
not expect any significant share repurchases in 2014 or 2015.
In the acquisition, announced on Sunday, Amgen will pay $125
a share for Onyx, a 4.2 percent increase from the $120 a share
it offered in June.
Shares of Amgen rose 9 percent to $115.05 in midday trading,
while Onyx shares climbed 5.7 percent to $123.65.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace)