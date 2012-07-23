July 23 The combination of cancer tablets
Tarceva and Nexavar to treat patients with liver cancer failed
to improve overall survival rates compared with standard Nexavar
treatment in a late-stage Phase III trial, drug companies
involved said on Monday.
Analysts at brokerage Cheuvreux said the news was a small
negative for Bayer AG, the lead partner in the
trial, but they left peak sales forecasts for Nexavar unchanged
at 971 million euros ($1.18 billion) in 2019.
Bayer and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc jointly produce
Nexavar, while Tarceva -- which is used for treating lung cancer
-- is sold by Astellas Pharma Inc and Genentech, a unit
of Roche Holding AG.
The trial was conducted through a partnership of Bayer,
Onyx, Astellas and Roche.
A Roche spokesman said that while the Swiss company provided
financial support as well as Tarceva for the trial, it did not
have a development plan for Tarceva as a liver cancer treatment,
either alone or as part of a drug combination.
Details of the study, which enrolled 720 patients with
hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer,
will be presented at a scientific meeting later.