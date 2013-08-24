Aug 24 Amgen is close to buying Onyx for $125
per share, or more than $10 billion, in a deal that is expected
to be announced as soon as Monday, two people familiar with the
matter said on Saturday.
A deal, which is still being finalized and would require
board approval from both companies, would represent the
fifth-largest biotechnology deal in history.
The proposed takeover would value Onyx at 13 times the
company's expected revenues for next year, one of the richest
valuations in biotech takeovers, one of the people said.
The people asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public. Representatives for Amgen and Onyx could not be
immediately reached for comment.