MELBOURNE Dec 12 CHAMP Private Equity,
one of Australia's top buyout firms, confirmed it would offer
A$163 million ($166 million) for outdoor advertising firm
oOh!media Group Ltd after looking at the company's
books, the target firm said on Tuesday.
The deal tops a frenetic few months of activity for
Australia's $23-billion-plus private-equity industry that has
put 2011 on track to be the biggest year for buyouts since the
2006 peak.
The agreement marks the first this year for CHAMP, which
raised its A$1.5 billion CHAMP III fund in 2010, and one of the
few public-to-private proposals in Australia this year.
oOH!media said its board unanimously recommended the offer
from CHAMP of A$0.325 per share in cash or a mix of A$0.10 cash
and one share in an unlisted Cayman company.
The deal still needs to be approved by the company's
shareholders at a meeting due in February.
CHAMP won exclusive due diligence for its all-cash offer of
A$0.325 per share in November, which was double the share price
prior to the approach.
CHAMP had asked for an extension on Dec 8, saying it had
completed due diligence but needed extra time to complete other
conditions of the proposal, including terms of the scrip
alternative.
oOh!media has forecast underlying earnings growth for
calendar 2011 of 2 percent to 9 percent to up to A$23 million,
on revenue of A$117 million to A$119 million.
While advertising in traditional media has slumped, the
company said in July that outdoor media has been the only media
sector to grow market share.
Acquisitions in Australia by buyout funds so far this year
totalled A$8.33 billion ($8.2 billion), up from A$6.48 billion
for all of 2010, data from Thomson Reuters shows. It will be the
best year since the value hit A$14.05 billion in 2006.
