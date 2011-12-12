(Repeats to attach to headline)

MELBOURNE Dec 12 CHAMP Private Equity, one of Australia's top buyout firms, confirmed it would offer A$163 million ($166 million) for outdoor advertising firm oOh!media Group Ltd after looking at the company's books, the target firm said on Tuesday.

oOH!media said its board unanimously recommended the offer from CHAMP of A$0.325 in cash or a mix of A$0.10 cash and one share in an unlisted Cayman company.

CHAMP won exclusive due diligence for its all-cash offer of A$0.325 per share in November, which was double the share price prior to the approach.

CHAMP had asked for an extension on Dec 8, saying it had completed its due diligence but needed extra time to complete other conditions of its proposal. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)