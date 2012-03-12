HONG KONG, March 12 Hong Kong-based
container ship operator Orient Overseas (International) Ltd
(OOIL) posted a 90 percent slide in 2011 profit on
Monday and warned of a tough year ahead with East-West trade
running at a loss and a possible slowdown in its business within
Asia.
OOIL has struggled alongside rivals in an industry-wide
slump triggered by weak demand in the United States and Europe,
a glut of capacity built during an industry peak in 2007 and
2008, and poor freight rates.
Its shipping unit, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL),
recorded a loss in the second half of 2011 when freight rates
were squeezed further, Ken Cambie, OOIL's chief financial
officer, said.
OOIL had been seeking increases in freight rates and "the
industry as a whole should break even this year", he told
reporters at a results briefing.
Cambie declined to give a profit forecast for this year.
"Looking to 2012, we expect trading conditions to continue
to be difficult," OOIL's chairman, Tung Chee Chen, said.
"There has been some freight rate improvement on both
Asia-Europe and Trans-Pacific routes since the beginning of the
year, but freight rates for those trades do not yet fully cover
costs, especially given the increase in the cost of bunker
fuel," he said in a statement.
The company's trade within Asia, which contributes about
half of OOCL's container liftings, provided a cushion against
poor trading conditions on East-West routes.
"We may, however, see a slowing in growth rates for
intra-Asia container volume in 2012, as Asian economies are not
immune to the slow growth of the export markets of Europe and
North America," Tung added.
OOIL managed to make profit last year, while many other
liners suffered losses, said Boyong Liu, an analyst at
Jefferies Hong Kong Ltd.
"This year, they (OOIL) won't think too much about the
market share, about the load factor. They are determined to get
the freight rate rise."
Full-year net profit plunged 90 percent to $181.65 million
from a profit of $1.87 billion in 2010, when it recorded a $1.0
billion profit from the sale of its China property development
business, OOIL said in a statement.
The 2011 earnings, which included a $43 million write-back
provision, beat consensus forecasts for a $135.94 million profit
from 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
OOIL's shares, which plunged 34 percent in 2011, fell 3.5
percent on Monday after the results announcement, lagging a 0.3
percent drop in the benchmark Hong Kong index.
Some analysts have said they expect the trading environment
to improve this year as more liners withdraw excess capacity and
take other measures to counter the downtrend.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S
said in February its 2011 net profit fell by more
than a third and it cut its growth ambitions for the shipping
segments in 2012.
(Reporting by Alison Leung;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)