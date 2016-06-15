PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 (IFR) - Issuer: Ooredoo International Finance Limited Guarantor: Ooredoo Q.S.C. Exp issue Ratings: A2/A-/A+ (M/S/F) Format: 144A / Reg S Conventional, issued under GMTN Programme Settlement: 22 June 2016 (T+5) Tenor: 10yr Maturity: 22 June 2026 Size: US$ 500 million (will not grow) IPT: MS+275 bps area Coupon: Fixed (SA, 30/360) Listing/Law: Irish Stock Exchange, English Law Denoms: US$200k x$1k Global Coordinator: HSBC JLMs: ANZ, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, DBS, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG, QNB Capital Timing: Books Open, today's business Stabilisation: FCA/ICMA (Reporting by Sudip Roy)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation