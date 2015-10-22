DUBAI Oct 22 Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait
hopes providing domestic customers with free mobile
data when using apps like WhatsApp and Skype can help it win
back market share as part of a revamp of its operations, a
senior executive told Reuters.
The company, majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo,
had long vied with Zain to be Kuwait's No.1 mobile
operator, but the 2008 launch of Viva Kuwait, a Saudi Telecom
affiliate, shook the sector.
Viva's aggressive pricing rapidly won customers, while
Ooredoo Kuwait was slow to react to market changes and was last
to introduce next-generation 4G networks.
"In Kuwait, market penetration is at an all-time high so the
key is here how you get your customers to spend more on data,"
said Hani El-Kukhun, chief operating officer of Ooredoo Kuwait's
domestic unit.
But - seemingly counter-intuitively to this strategy - his
company in August began offering free access to so-called
over-the-top (OTT) players such as WhatsApp, Skype and Viber in
many of its packages.
Previously, while such Internet-based calls and messaging
services were free on Wi-Fi, customers had to otherwise pay for
the mobile data used.
These apps have ravaged operators' revenues from
conventional calls and texts. This trend has been particularly
acute in the Gulf, where operators profited hugely from the
large expatriate population contacting home.
"You either join the OTTs or you fight them, so we embraced
them fully," said Kukhun.
He said such an approach would make money for his company by
attracting more subscribers and ultimately getting its customers
to use more of its services, raising average user revenues.
After seeing its earnings before interest tax depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) fall by about two-thirds from
2011-2014, Ooredoo Kuwait's first half EBITDA rose 13 percent
year-on-year to 21 million Kuwaiti dinars ($69.6 million) as its
customer base grew by nearly a tenth.
One benefit of being late to introduce 4G is that its
technology is newer than its rivals, said Kukhun.
"We're able to demonstrate a clear difference in the data
network which is one of the major demands of customers," said
Kukhun. "Typically they evaluate your data offers and
connectivity before they look at call packages. People spend
more time using data than making calls."
The company also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the
Maldives and Palestinian Territories.
($1 = 0.3018 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Pravin Char)