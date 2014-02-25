BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
LONDON Feb 25 Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo has approached banks for a syndicated loan of up to $1 billion that will refinance existing debt, banking sources said.
The company sent out a request for proposals to around 15 banks last week with responses due this week, the bankers said. The deal is expected to have a five-year maturity, one of the bankers added.
Ooredoo was not immediately available for comment.
Ooredoo's last loan was a $1 billion, four-year facility that was signed with 14 international lenders in April 2013. That deal paid a margin of 85 basis points over LIBOR.
In December, Ooredoo secured a $1.25 billion, five-year sukuk, the firm's first Islamic bond. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.