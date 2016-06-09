DUBAI, June 9 Qatar's Ooredoo has signed a $1 billion six-year revolving credit facility which will be used for general business purposes and refinancing debt due to mature in March 2017, it said on Thursday.

The loan was backed by Qatar National Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citi, DBS, HSBC, and Mizuho, according to a bourse filing from the telecoms operator.

The same eight banks on Thursday were announced as the arrangers of investor meetings ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond issue that will be structured so that investors in the United States can participate. (Reporting by David French, Editing by William Maclean)