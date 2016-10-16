DUBAI Oct 16 Ooredoo Maldives plans to sell
part of its equity in an initial public offer on the island
nation's stock exchange, its Qatar-based parent firm said on
Sunday.
The offer, made under the terms of its licence obligations,
will be open to both local and international investors, Ooredoo
said. No other details of the share sale were
provided.
Ooredoo Maldives is currently fully owned by Ooredoo Kuwait
, which in turn is 92.1 percent controlled by Ooredoo.
The Maldives business generated 288 million Qatari riyals
($79.1 million) of revenue in 2015, equivalent to 0.9 percent of
group revenue, according to Ooredoo's 2015 annual report.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)