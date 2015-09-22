DUBAI, Sept 22 Qatar's Ooredoo has
appointed Haroon Shahul Hameed as acting chief commercial
officer after the resignation of Cynthia Gordon, the country's
top telecom operator by subscriber numbers said on Tuesday.
Hameed's appointment was effective from Sept. 21, Ooredoo
said in a statement. He was previously chief operating officer
of Ooredoo Myanmar.
The parent company has operations in around a dozen
countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and has reported
declining profits in four of the five past quarters, Reuters
data shows.
Gordon joined Ooredoo as chief commercial officer in January
2012, according to her LinkedIn profile. Previously, she worked
for France's Orange and Russia's MTS, her
profile states.
(Reporting by Matt Smith)