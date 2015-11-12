DUBAI Nov 12 Qatari telecoms operator Ooredoo
has appointed Sheikh Saud bin Nasser al-Thani as its
new group chief executive as part of a shake-up of its senior
management, the company said on Thursday.
Ooredoo, which has operations in about 10 markets in the
Middle East, Africa and Asia, reported a more than 100 percent
rise in third-quarter net income last month but had posted
declining profits in six out of the previous eight quarters as
foreign exchange losses and difficulties in Iraq and Tunisia
hurt its bottom line.
Sheikh Saud, who was previously chief executive of Ooredoo's
domestic operations and joined the company in 1990, replaces
fellow company veteran Nasser Marafih as group CEO, the former
monopoly said in a statement. Marafih has joined the board.
Waleed al-Sayed has been appointed deputy group CEO and also
CEO of Ooredoo Qatar. He was previously chief operating officer
of the company's domestic unit, a role which will now be taken
by Yousuf al-Kubaisi.
Ooredoo's chief strategy and commercial officers also left
in recent months.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Goodman)