* Ooredoo has attracted over 1 mln customers since Aug. 2
launch
* Solely on pre-paid packages, no immediate plans for
post-paid
* Telco also says fixed services can also wait
* High data demand as many locals use Internet for first
time
* Company to also target business customers in buoyant
economy
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Sept 1 Qatar's Ooredoo will
focus on adding more pay-as-you-go subscribers in Myanmar a few
weeks after it launched operations, the unit's CEO said on
Monday, but may provide monthly mobile contracts and fixed
services in the long term.
Ooredoo and Norway's Telenor Group last year won
telecom licences in the southeast Asian country, whose mobile
penetration is about 10 percent, among the lowest globally.
Ooredoo has sold more than 1 million pre-paid SIM cards
following its Aug. 2 launch.
Ross Cormack, Ooredoo Myanmar chief executive, said his firm
had not decided whether to expand into post-paid contracts.
Subscribers on such contracts usually spend more on telecoms
services and are also less likely to switch provider.
"We have the functionality to deliver it, but at the moment
we've huge demand for exactly what we're offering in pre-paid,"
Cormack told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Ooredoo's licence allows it to launch fixed services, but
the company has yet to decide if and when to do so.
"We see a lot of opportunities in different areas and the
challenge is structuring the right approach in terms of what's
the best order of priority," said Cynthia Gordon, Ooredoo chief
commercial officer.
Ooredoo declined to say how much it paid for its licence,
its capital expenditure or when it hoped to break even.
Its 3G network, which currently covers 7.8 million people,
offers mobile Internet and many subscribers are getting online
for the first time, said Cormack.
"The biggest demand has been browsing, with Facebook close
behind and other social networking probably third," said
Cormack. "Self-generated content is where a lot of people spend
their time, which is why Facebook is popular here."
In June, the International Monetary Fund forecast Myanmar's
economy would expand 8.5 percent in the current fiscal year,
growth Ooredoo believes it can exploit.
"There's a huge enterprise opportunity as the country opens
up," said Cormack.
NETWORK SHARING
Ooredoo hopes to expand coverage to reach 25 million of
Myanmar's approximately 60 million people by the end of the year
and 97 percent of the population within five years.
Such a build out will lead to greater network sharing, a
common practice in emerging markets, especially in rural areas,
because it allows operators to share costs and avoid unnecessary
duplication of infrastructure.
"Everybody is in start-up mode so is focusing on getting
coverage up," said Cormack. "The further out we get in time the
more we would love to share. It's not just towers but fibre and
any other passive infrastructure. I would expect a high
percentage of sharing long-term."
Ooredoo and Telenor will also compete against state-run
Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications (MPT), which has partnered
with Japan's KDDI Corp and Sumitomo Corp.
The Japanese firms said in July they would invest $2 billion
expanding MPT's mobile and broadband network.
"As long as we listen to customers and deliver the services
they want we're confident we will be very successful long term,"
added Cormack, who acknowledged monthly average revenue per user
(ARPU, an important industry metric) was likely to be low.
In neighbouring India, ARPU was 113 Indian rupees ($1.87) in
the three months to March 31, data from country's regulator
shows, while ARPU in Bangladesh was $3.41 at 2012-end.
(1 US dollar = 60.5250 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by David Evans)