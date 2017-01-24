BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
DUBAI Jan 24 Ooredoo Oman announced Tuesday its Chief Commercial Officer Ian Dench had been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
Dench, who joined majority shareholder Qatar's Ooredoo in 2006, replaces Greg Young who resigned in October.
Ooredoo Oman reported a 5.4 percent fourth-quarter profit growth last week. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct