DUBAI, July 14 Ooredoo Oman, the
sultanate's No.2 telecom operator, reported a 7 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Thursday as revenues increased.
The firm, majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, made
a net profit of 12.3 million rials ($32.00 million) in the three
months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares with a
profit of 11.5 million rials in the year-earlier period.
Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Ooredoo Oman would make
a quarterly profit of 12.2 million rials.
Ooredoo Oman ended Oman Telecommunication Co's
(Omantel) monopoly in 2005.
Second-quarter revenue was 66.7 million rials. This compares
with 62.6 million rials a year earlier, the statement added.
($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)
