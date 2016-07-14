DUBAI, July 14 Ooredoo Oman, the sultanate's No.2 telecom operator, reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday as revenues increased.

The firm, majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, made a net profit of 12.3 million rials ($32.00 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 11.5 million rials in the year-earlier period.

Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Ooredoo Oman would make a quarterly profit of 12.2 million rials.

Ooredoo Oman ended Oman Telecommunication Co's (Omantel) monopoly in 2005.

Second-quarter revenue was 66.7 million rials. This compares with 62.6 million rials a year earlier, the statement added. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)