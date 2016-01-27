DUBAI Jan 27 Ooredoo Oman, the
sultanate's No.2 telecom operator, reported a 10.8 percent
increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, its sixth
rise in eight quarters.
The firm, majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, made
a net profit of 9.2 million rials ($23.90 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31, up from 8.3 million rials in the year-earlier
period, it said in a bourse statement.
Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast Ooredoo Oman would
make a quarterly profit of 12.5 million rials.
It had reported rising profits in five of the preceding
seven quarters, Reuters data shows.
Fourth-quarter revenue was 65.2 million rials. This compares
with 60.5 million rials a year earlier.
Ooredoo Oman, which ended Oman Telecommunication Co's
(Omantel) monopoly in 2005, made a profit of 41.6
million rials in 2015, up from 37.9 million rials in 2014.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)