DUBAI, April 14 Ooredoo Oman, the
sultanate's No.2 telecom operator, reported a 17.8 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, its seventh rise in
nine quarters.
The firm, majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, made
a net profit of 12.6 million rials ($32.73 million) in the
three months to Mar. 31, it said in a statement. This compares
with a profit of 10.7 million rials in the year-earlier period.
Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Ooredoo Oman would make
a quarterly profit of 10.9 million rials.
Ooredoo Oman, which ended Oman Telecommunication Co's
(Omantel) monopoly in 2005, had reported rising profits
in six of the preceding eight quarters.
First-quarter revenue was 66.1 million rials. This compares
with 59.3 million rials a year earlier, the statement added.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
