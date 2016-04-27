DUBAI, April 27 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo
reported a 75 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
on Wednesday driven by foreign exchange gains from Indonesia and
Myanmar.
The earnings of the former monopoly, which operates in about
a dozen territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia,
have been volatile since mid-2013 when foreign exchange losses
and plunging earnings from Iraq outweighed a strong domestic
performance.
Ooredoo made a net profit of 879 million Qatari riyals
($241.44 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a
statement. This compares with a profit of 501 million riyals in
the year-earlier period.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain polled by Reuters
had forecast majority state-owned Ooredoo would make a quarterly
profit of 452.5 million riyals and 487 million riyals
respectively.
Ooredoo's consolidated first-quarter revenue was 7.89
billion riyals, versus 8.04 billion riyals a year ago.
The group's bottom line was significantly boosted by foreign
currency gains in Indonesia and Mayanmar, Ooredoo said. It also
reported strong growth in its subscriber base from the two
countries.
In Qatar, the company's quarterly net profit rose 1 percent
to 484 million riyals.
In Iraq, Ooredoo unit Asiacell made a quarterly
profit of 31 million riyals, down from 49 million riyals a year
ago.
Ooredoo Kuwait -- majority-owned by Ooredoo and
with operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the
Palestinian Territories -- has already reported a 356 percent
rise in first-quarter profit to 10.21 million Kuwaiti dinars.
($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh. Editing by Jane Merriman)