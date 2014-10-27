* Q3 profit 375 mln riyals vs 337 mln riyals a yr ago
* Q3 revenue 8.34 bln riyals vs 8.45 bln riyals a yr ago
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 27 Qatari telecoms operator Ooredoo
reported an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net
profits on Monday, markedly lower than analysts' forecasts as
its business in Iraq suffered from the violence there and some
other foreign units also struggled.
The former monopoly, which operates in about a dozen
countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net
profit of 375 million riyals ($103 million) in the three months
to Sept. 30. That was up from 337 million riyals in the same
period last year when it suffered foreign exchange losses of 751
million riyals.
Revenue in the quarter fell to 8.34 billion riyals from 8.45
billion riyals a year ago.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the
majority state-owned firm would make a third-quarter profit of
801.96 million riyals.
The company had posted declining profits in three of the
previous four quarters.
Subsidiary Ooredoo Kuwait, which is 92-percent
owned by Ooredoo, said earlier this month its third-quarter
profit fell by nearly half, which was largely due to a weakening
performance by its units in Kuwait, Tunisia and Algeria.
Ooredoo made a net profit of 2.08 billion riyals in the
first nine months of 2014, up from 2.07 billion riyals in the
same period last year.
But Iraqi unit Asiacell's revenue fell 10 percent to 4.8
billion riyals over the same period and its earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
dropped 19 percent to 2.27 billion riyals.
"Growing levels of insecurity have impacted corporate and
data revenue moderately," Ooredoo said in the statement,
referring to Asiacell.
"Asiacell has continued to focus on a number of cost
efficiencies during the period in the face of growing
competition. Asiacell continues to monitor the situation
carefully and has a range of contingency plans in place to
ensure the continued operation of the business," it said.
($1 = 3.6413 Qatari riyals)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)