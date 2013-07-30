* Q2 profit 923 mln riyals vs 641 mln riyals a yr ago
* Q2 revenue 8.7 bln riyals vs 8.3 bln riyals a yr ago
(Adds detail, background)
DOHA, July 30 Second-quarter profit at Qatari
telecom Ooredoo soared 44 percent on Tuesday, beating
analysts' estimates on increased revenue from the group's units
in Iraq and Indonesia.
The former monopoly, which operates in about 16 countries
across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of
923 million riyals ($253.5 million) in the three months to June
30, up from 641 million riyals in the year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a
quarterly profit of 845.31 million riyals
Second-quarter revenue totalled 8.7 billion riyals, compared
with 8.3 billion a year ago, a company statement said.
Revenue from Indonesia in the first half grew 6.8 percent
year-on-year to 4.38 billion riyals, it said. Iraq first-half
revenue grew 5.3 percent year-on-year to 3.50 billion riyals.
Earlier this month Kuwaiti telecom Wataniya, an
Ooredoo subsidiary, posted a 20 percent rise in second-quarter
profit, reversing a five consecutive quarter profit decline.
Ooredoo's consolidated customer base grew 10 percent
year-on-year, the statement said.
Ooredoo has spent about $3.9 billion since the start of
2012, increasing its stakes in some foreign units, taking
majority control of Iraq's Asiacell, while it now owns 90
percent or more of Kuwait's Wataniya and Tunisia's Tunisiana.
The firm also plans to invest $15 billion in Myanmar after
winning a telecom licence in the Asian country in June.
Ooredoo announced in June it had withdrawn its bid for
Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom.
Last week Vivendi said it was in exclusive talks to sell the
stake for 4.2 billion euros ($5.6 billion) to Etisalat
.
($1=3.641 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Sami Aboudi and David
Evans)