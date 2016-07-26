Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
DUBAI, July 26 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 16.4 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
Ooredoo made a net profit of 583.2 million riyals in the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 501.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 478.5 million riyals and 680.5 million riyals respectively. (Reporting by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.