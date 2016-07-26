DUBAI, July 26 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 16.4 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 583.2 million riyals in the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 501.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 478.5 million riyals and 680.5 million riyals respectively. (Reporting by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)