DUBAI, July 29 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 39 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, its sixth decline in eight quarters.

The profit slump at the former monopoly, which operates in about 13 territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, follows difficulties in North Africa and war-torn Iraq and sharp declines in the Indonesian rupiah.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 501 million riyals ($137.6 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 817 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast majority state-owned Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of between 565 million riyals and 592 million riyals.

Second-quarter revenue was 8 billion riyals. This compares with 8.4 billion riyals a year ago.

($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)