DUBAI, March 1 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo
reported a 555 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit on Wednesday.
The former monopoly, which operates in about a dozen
territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, had
reported declining profits in six of the preceding nine quarters
as foreign exchange losses and plunging earnings from
conflict-torn Iraq outweighed a strong domestic performance.
Ooredoo made a net profit of 360 million riyals ($98.88
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.
This compares with a profit of 55 million riyals in the
year-earlier period.
An analyst at SICO Bahrain polled by Reuters had forecast
majority state-owned Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of
465 million riyals.
The company's board has recommended paying a 2015 cash
dividend of 3 riyals per share. This compares with a payout of 4
riyals per share for 2014.
Fourth-quarter revenue was 7.97 billion riyals. This
compares with 8.37 billion riyals a year earlier.
Ooredoo made a net profit of 2.12 billion riyals in 2015,
near-flat versus its profit of 2.13 billion riyals in 2014.
($1 = 3.6406 Qatar riyals)
