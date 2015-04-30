DUBAI, April 30 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 43 percent fall in first-quarter profit.

The former monopoly, which operates in about 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, had reported declining profits in four of the previous six quarters as difficulties in Iraq and North Africa and sharp declines in the Indonesian rupiah weighed on its bottom line.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 501 million riyals ($137.6 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 887 million riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast majority state-owned Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 397.1 million riyals and 675.0 million riyals respectively.

First-quarter revenue was 8 billion riyals. This compares with 8.1 billion riyals a year ago.

Ooredoo Kuwait - 92 percent owned by Ooredoo and with operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories - reported an 89 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday that it blamed on hefty foreign exchange losses.

