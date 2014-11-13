DUBAI Nov 13 Wataniya Palestine, the Palestinian Territories' No.2 telecoms operator, has appointed Durgham Maraee as chief executive following the resignation of his predecessor Fayez Husseini, parent firm Ooredoo said on Thursday.

Maraee was formerly the chief investment officer of the Palestine Investment Fund and has a doctorate degree in law from Harvard University, Qatar's Ooredoo said in a statement.

"Maraee has extensive experience in business management, private equity and investment," Ooredoo chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani said in the statement.

Wataniya Palestine, which launched services in the West Bank in 2009, posted a loss of 38.9 million Qatari riyals ($10.68 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30. This compares with a loss of 63.7 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to Ooredoo's earnings statement.

Ooredoo holds an effective stake of 44.6 percent in Wataniya Palestine. ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)