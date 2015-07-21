DUBAI, July 21 Ooredoo Oman, the
sultanate's No.2 telecom operator, reported a 16.2 percent rise
in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
The firm, majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, made
a net profit of 11.5 million Omani rials ($29.9 million) in the
three months to June 30, up from 9.9 million rials in the
year-earlier period.
Gulf Baader Capital had forecast Ooredoo Oman to make a net
profit of 11 million riyals in the quarter.
It has reported rising profits in five of the preceding
seven quarters, but before that profits fell for seven straight
quarters.
Second-quarter revenue was 62.6 million rials, the company
said in a bourse statement. This compares with 55.5 million
rials a year ago.
The company had 2.75 million mobile and fixed line
subscribers as of June 30, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.
Ooredoo Oman ended Oman Telecommunication Co's
(Omantel) monopoly in 2005.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)