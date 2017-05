TORONTO, March 14 OP Trust, one of Canada's ten biggest public pension funds, said its net assets grew to C$18.4 billion in 2015 and posted an annual investment return of 8 percent.

OP Trust, which administers the Ontario Public Service Employees Union Pension Plan, a defined benefit plan with over 86,000 members, said its plan remained fully funded. It had C$17.5 billion of net assets at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nick Zieminski)