ATHENS Aug 27 Greece's OPAP, Europe's
second biggest gambling firm based on market value, posted on
Wednesday a bigger-than-expected rise in second quarter
operating profit, boosted by the World Cup soccer tournament and
helped by cost cutting.
Operating profit or EBITDA rose 50 percent to 68.6 million
euros (90.57 million US dollar) from 45.7 million in the same
period last year, beating the average forecast of seven analysts
in a Reuters poll of 61.8 million euros.
Net profit dropped 44.5 percent to 15.7 million euros, hurt
by a 21.6 million euro retroactive tax. Excluding this tax and
other one-off items, net profit rose 56 percent to 44.2 million
euros, the company said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7573 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Renee Maltezou)