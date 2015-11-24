ATHENS Nov 24 Greek betting firm OPAP posted on Tuesday a 8.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by capital controls the government imposed in June.

OPAP said net profit came in at 49.1 million euros ($52.20 million), down from 53.7 million in the same period a year ago.

The figure exceeded analysts' average of 44.2 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)