ATHENS, March 30 Greece's biggest betting firm OPAP posted on Wednesday a 32 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hit by capital controls imposed last summer and rising competition.

OPAP, which is majority owned by a Czech-Greek fund, said net profit came in at 51.7 million euros ($58.63 million), down from 76 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The figure was below an average forecast of 56.3 million euros in a Reuters poll of seven brokerages and banks.

The company said it will pay a total dividend of 0.40 euros a share. (1 US dollar = 0.8818 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)