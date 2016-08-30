ATHENS Aug 30 OPAP, Europe's third
largest betting firm, posted on Tuesday a 36.4 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit, hurt by higher taxation on its
revenue this year.
Net profit came in at 33 million euros ($36.78 million),
down from 52 million euros last year. The figure was broadly in
line with analysts' forecasts in a recent Reuters poll.
Greece retroactively increased taxation on gross gaming
revenue that OPAP has generated since the start of the year by 5
percentage points, to 35 percent. The tax along with other
indirect taxes are part of additional austerity measures the
country has taken under its third international bailout.
(1 US dollar = 0.8973 euro)
