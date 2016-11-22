ATHENS Nov 22 Greece's OPAP, Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, posted on Tuesday a 40 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by an austerity tax increase on its revenue.

Net profit came in at 29.3 million euros ($31.03 million), down from 49.1 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The figure was below analysts' average forecast for net profit of 33.4 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)