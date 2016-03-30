* Q4 net profit down 32 percent

* Gross revenue at 401.7 mln euros, down 3.4 pct

* OPAP says Greece might replace a special levy (Adds more detail)

By Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS, March 30 Greece's biggest betting firm OPAP posted a 32 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hit by capital controls imposed last summer and rising competition.

Consumer sentiment in Greece, hurt by six years of austerity, has worsened after the country imposed capital restrictions in late June, curbing appetite for betting.

OPAP, which is majority owned by a Czech-Greek fund, said net profit was 51.7 million euros ($59 million), down from 76 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The figure, which was below an average forecast of 56.3 million euros in a recent poll of analysts,, was hit by a 15 million euro impairment from a lottery and scratch card licence.

Uncertainty over a new levy on the company's games and its video lottery business have weighed on OPAP's stock, which has lost 11.7 percent so far this year, underperforming the Athens Stock Exchange index which shed 6.4 percent.

On top of a higher corporate tax, Greece imposed a 5 cent levy on OPAP's games to raise 210 million euros in revenues this year, one of several measures agreed with its EU/IMF lenders to boost state coffers under a third international bailout which the country agreed last summer.

OPAP has appealed the levy at Greece's top administrative court, asking for it to be scrapped, and the hearing is due for June, it said.

The company was in talks with the Greek government over the levy and had "reasonable indications" that Athens would replace it with other legislative measures, it added.

A finance ministry official told Reuters that the government was considering retracting the tax and replacing it with other equivalent measures, such as raising taxation on the company's gross revenues, which are subject to a 30 percent rate.

Gross gaming revenues dropped 3.4 percent to 402 million euros, with sports betting games suffering the biggest drop on rising competition from unlicensed online operators. (1 US dollar = 0.8818 euro) (Editing by Alexander Smith)