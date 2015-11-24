* Q3 net profit down 8.5 pct at 49 mln euros

* Capital controls hurt betting in July

* Greece imposes new levy on OPAP's betting

* OPAP says will soon announce actions to defend itself (Adds company's comments, more results detail)

ATHENS, Nov 24 Greek betting firm OPAP posted on Tuesday an 8.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by capital controls imposed this summer, and said it was bracing itself for a new gambling tax.

Greece shut its banks and imposed restrictions on withdrawals in June to avert a collapse of the system while Athens was negotiating a third bailout with its international lenders.

The measure hit betting activity and as a result OPAP's net profit came in at 49.1 million euros ($52.20 million), down from 53.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an 18 percent drop in third-quarter net profit.

Third-quarter sales dropped 15.7 percent to 900.8 million euros with a scratch card and two lotteries launched last year suffering the biggest hit.

Nevertheless, despite the country's prolonged economic crisis, shrinking incomes and rising unemployment, Greeks remain fervent punters with OPAP, a former state monopoly, generating revenue of 4.3 billion euros last year.

In a push to prop up its finances under the third rescue deal agreed with the EU and IMF, cash-strapped Greece introduced last week a new tax on OPAP's betting, effective from Jan. 1.

The levy will be on top of a higher corporate taxation at the start of next year as part of Greece's bailout commitments and a 30 percent tax on gross gaming revenues since 2013.

OPAP says the tax will hit sales and that it may challenge the move in court, saying on Monday it was taking all "appropriate measures" it will announce soon.

The gambling tax has also prompted protests by operators of OPAP's 4,500 outlets that distribute its games across Greece. A 24-hour strike will be held on Dec. 1 to protest against the new levy, the union representing the operators said. ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Susan Thomas)