ATHENS May 30 Greece's biggest betting firm
OPAP was hit by higher taxation and lower revenues in
the first quarter, with net profit dropping by 26.3 percent.
OPAP, which is majority owned by a Czech-Greek fund, said on
Monday net profit was 42.8 million euros ($48 million), down
from 58 million euros in the same period a year ago.
Greece has retroactively increased taxation on gross gaming
revenues that OPAP has generated since the start of the year, as
part of additional austerity measure the country is taking in
exchange for fresh loans under its international bailout.
The company has paid a total dividend of 0.40 euros a share
on 2015 results. It announced on Monday it would pay an
additional dividend of 0.57 euros a share from retained profits
from previous years.
Soft consumer spending as a result of a six-years of
austerity Greece has implemented in turn for bailout cash has
also taken a toll on OPAP's profit.
OPAP's gross gaming revenues stood at 340.7 million euros in
the first three months of the year, a 4.4 percent annual drop,
and are taxed with a 35 percent rate, a five percentage point
rise compared to last year.
Stripping out the impact of the tax hike, earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would have
remained stable at 93 million euros in the quarter, OPAP said.
The higher tax replaced a government plan for a 5 cents levy
on OPAP's wagers.
(1 US dollar = 0.8981 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alexander Smith)