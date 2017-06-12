CORRECTED-BRIEF-Don Quijote profit headed higher for 28th straight year - Nikkei
* Don Quijote will likely end year through June 30 with operating profit of around 46.5 billion yen, beating its standing projection of 45.5 billion yen - Nikkei
(Adds detail)
ATHENS, June 12 Greek-based OPAP, Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, reported an 8.7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Monday, hurt by costs for the roll out of a new video lottery business.
OPAP said net profit came in at 39 million euros ($43.67 million) in the first three months of the year, down from 42.8 million euros in the same period a year ago.
OPAP, which was fully privatised in 2013, offers sports betting and lotteries through a network of about 5,750 outlets in Greece and Cyprus via a revenue-sharing scheme with agents.
It has been investing in new products and the upgrade of its outlets and launched a new business of video lottery terminals (VLTs) last year, which it sees as a catalyst for future growth.
Expenses for rolling out the terminals - which will be concluded next year - and other games weighed on its bottom line, OPAP said.
Gross gaming revenues rose 5.3 percent to 358.9 million euros, with robust performance in its lottery operations more than offsetting weakness in sports betting. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by David Evans)
* Don Quijote will likely end year through June 30 with operating profit of around 46.5 billion yen, beating its standing projection of 45.5 billion yen - Nikkei
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can put its money where its mouth is.