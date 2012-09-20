BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Greek state-controlled betting
company OPAP should not have a monopoly because it is
using its protected position to expand, in the face of European
policies limiting gambling, an adviser to Europe's highest court
said on Thursday.
The European Court of Justice was looking into a case
brought against Greece by Britain's biggest bookmaker William
Hill, online gaming companies SportingBet and
Stanleybet after they were denied gambling licences there.
Greek judges considering the case sought advice from the
Luxembourg-based court.
"OPAP seems to pursue an expansionist commercial policy ...
Those circumstances ... are in my view manifestly inconsistent
with the purported objective of reducing the betting and gaming
opportunities in Greece," said Advocate General Jan Mazak, in a
legal document, laying out his argument against the monopoly.
"In my view ... the activities of OPAP are neither subject
to strict control by the public authorities nor effectively
limited by the legislative framework applicable to it," he
added.
Mazak's opinion is not binding on the judges of the European
Court of Justice, but they follow such advice in the majority of
cases. They are expected to make a ruling in the coming months.
The European Commission has over the years urged several
countries across the 27-country European Union including Greece,
Germany, France, Italy and Sweden, to lift gambling restrictions
which breach EU rules on free movement of services.