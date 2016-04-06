ATHENS, April 6 Greece's biggest betting company, OPAP, is ready to launch new video lottery machines once regulations governing the new business are amended, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Uncertainty over a new betting levy have weighed on the company in recent months. The stock has lost 14.9 percent so far this year, underperforming the Athens Stock Exchange index which has fallen 6.8 percent.

OPAP had planned to launch the new video lottery machines last summer but halted the project after Greece introduced tougher rules.

"We stay very committed to this project and are ready to restart as soon as possible in case a reasonable and balanced regulatory and legal framework exists," Chief Executive Officer Kamil Ziegler told an analysts' conference.

Greece expects to raise 100 million euros ($114 million) from taxing the business this year, according to the state budget, one of several measures agreed with EU/IMF lenders to boost state coffers under a third international bailout.

On top of a higher corporate tax Athens also imposed a 5 cent levy on OPAP's wagers to raise another 210 million euros this year.

OPAP has appealed against the levy in a Greek court, saying it would hit its revenues, and has been discussing with the government proposals for it to be replaced with other legislative measures.

Ziegler said on Wednesday OPAP hadn't been able to collect the levy so far due to technical reasons. ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)