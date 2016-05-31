ATHENS May 31 Greece's biggest betting firm OPAP is considering further cost savings to mitigate part of the impact from a higher taxation on its revenue this year, its chairman told analysts on Tuesday.

Greece has retroactively increased taxation on gross gaming revenue that OPAP has generated since the start of the year by 5 percentage points to 35 percent.

The tax hike along with increases in other indirect taxes were part of additional austerity measures the country is taking in exchange for fresh loans under its international bailout.

OPAP posted on Monday a 26.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, hurt by the tax hike and lower revenues. Advertising and other operational costs dropped by 24 percent and 7.3 percent respectively.

"We are very seriously preparing an analysis for additional cost cutting, at least to partially offset this whole issue," Chairman and Chief Executive Kamil Ziegler said.

Asked about the impact of indirect tax hikes Greece voted in last week, OPAP said it could not quantify it but Greek people's disposable income and private consumption would likely take the biggest hit.

"This environment doesn't allow for big optimism when it comes to our revenue figures in 2016," Ziegler said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Susan Thomas)