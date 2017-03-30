ATHENS, March 30 Greece's OPAP,
Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, will conclude the roll-out
of a new business of video lottery terminals (VLTs) next year,
it said on Thursday.
OPAP revived in November its plans to launch 16,500
terminals, a catalyst for its future growth, after Greece's
gaming commission approved new, less rigid rules. The company
launched the new business in January and already operates 1,274
machines.
In a conference call presenting 2016 results, Chief
Executive Officer Damian Cope said that OPAP will continue the
rollout of the machines until the middle of next year and that
2019 will be the first full year of operation.
OPAP, which was fully privatised in 2013, currently offers
sports betting and lotteries through a network of about 5,750
outlets in Greece and Cyprus via a revenue-sharing scheme with
agents.
On Wednesday, it posted a 19.2 percent drop in
fourth-quarter core profit, hurt by an austerity tax.
The company has been investing in new products and the
upgrade of its outlets and issued a 200 million euro bond this
month to help cover the cost.
Cope said that the majority of its agents have agreed to a
new commission scheme for 2017-2021 which will enable OPAP to
offer "a more flexible and competitive sports offering".
