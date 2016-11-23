(Adds CEO comments)
ATHENS Nov 23 Greece-based OPAP, Europe's
fourth-biggest betting firm, will launch video lottery terminals
(VLTs) from the end of the first quarter next year, it said on
Wednesday.
OPAP's profitability has been sapped in recent years by an
austerity tax Greece imposed on its revenue to bolster state
finances under the terms of international bailouts.
OPAP had planned to launch the machines last year but halted
the project after Greece unexpectedly introduced tougher betting
rules. The company unfroze the project this month after Greece's
gaming commission approved new, less rigid regulations.
Analysts see the new business as a catalyst for the
company's future growth.
OPAP will roll out some 16,500 machines in the next 18
months at existing and newly set-up outlets, Chief Executive
Officer Damian Cope said in a call to analysts.
"The overall deployment of legally licenced VLTs is a brand
new development for both OPAP and the Greek market, so we will
be analysing our performance carefully as we go along," he said.
OPAP has taken a case against the Greek state to the London
Court of International Arbitration, claiming damages of more
than 1 billion euros as a result of the frozen plan.
Cope said that after recent developments, OPAP will
significantly reduce the size of its legal claims against the
state.
OPAP has paid some 560 million euros to the Greek state to
launch the VLTs and subcontract another 18,500 machines. Cope
said it was now preparing a tender process for the additional
VLTs.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)