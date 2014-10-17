* Libya should be exception to any OPEC cut - official
* Other African OPEC members have not called for curbs
* OPEC meets on Nov. 27
LONDON, Oct 17 OPEC should cut its oil output to
support prices, a Libyan oil official said, as oil prices that
have slid to a four-year low this week add to a squeeze on
producers' budgets.
So far, Libya is among a minority in the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, and the only one of the four
African OPEC members, to call for an OPEC cut, adding to signs
that such a move is unlikely.
"OPEC is facing a challenge to remove the surplus from the
market so the price will return to normal levels," Samir Kamal,
Libya's OPEC governor and head of planning at the Libyan oil
ministry, told Reuters.
He said Libya should be an exception because its recent
production losses have squeezed its budget and he expected no
impact on Libya's production from any OPEC decision. "The OPEC
members know the security situation in Libya," he said.
Libya is struggling with two governments and two parliaments
since an armed group from the western city of Misrata seized
Tripoli, setting up its own cabinet and assembly while forcing
the internationally recognized government to move to the east.
OPEC meets on Nov. 27 to set policy for the first half of
2015 and despite a slide in prices to below $83 barrel this week
from $115 in June, many members including powerful Gulf
producers are opposed to cutting output.
Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia has been quietly telling
market participants it is comfortable with lower prices in a
move that may be aimed at retaining market share and slowing the
expansion of rival producers. Kuwait said on Sunday OPEC was
unlikely to cut production.
NIGERIA AND ANGOLA QUIET
Of the other three African members, Algeria's oil minister
has said he is not concerned by lower prices. Nigeria and Angola
have not officially stated their view.
An OPEC delegate from a West African OPEC member said his
country was keeping a close eye on prices but was not convinced
of the need for supply cutbacks.
"I am not sure it would do any good," the delegate said,
declining to be identified. "We are watching to see how the
market will behave."
Angola and Nigeria are both seeing their oil output fall due
to field declines. When OPEC last cut production, in 2008, they
implemented little of their share, analysts said at the time.
Some analysts, including Sam Ciszuk of the Swedish energy
agency, have not ruled out the prospect that OPEC could still
agree to cut its output when it meets, saying that the Saudi
strategy could be aimed at enouraging others to participate.
"It is likely that Saudi might take their production close
to where it was when the last ceiling was proclaimed and then
start to demand of others to do a bit of a cut," Ciszuk said,
referring to OPEC's output target of 30 million barrels per day.
Others say OPEC would be better advised to accept lower
prices.
"They should respond in a perfectly normal,
competitive manner and do what is necessary to protect and even
increase their market share," said David Hufton of oil brokers
PVM. "OPEC's day as a cartel with pricing power are over."
