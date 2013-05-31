VIENNA May 31 OPEC oil ministers agreed at their meeting on Friday to keep the group's oil output target unchanged for the rest of this year, a delegate at the meeting said.

The group will meet again on December 4, the delegate added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had been widely expected to keep the 30 million barrels per day target in place after oil ministers said ahead of the meeting that there was no need for change.

The Brent crude oil price at close to $100 a barrel on Friday is at OPEC's preferred level to satisfy both producers and consuming countries.

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi set the stage for a swift and easy deal, saying world oil markets were in "good shape" and balanced. (Vienna OPEC newsroom)